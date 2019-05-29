Philadelphia Fire vehicle strikes pedestrian in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia Fire Department vehicle struck a pedestrian in Center City.It happened at 21st and Market streets shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday.Action News is told the fire vehicle was en route to a call when the driver swerved to avoid colliding with another vehicle.The Philadelphia Fire Department SUV ran up on the sidewalk and struck a pedestrian.The woman in her 50s was trapped underneath.Rescuers were able to free her and took her from the scene to Hahnemann University Hospital.A man in his 40s and another man in his 50s were also injured and taken to Jefferson University Hospital in stable condition.No further information has been released.