Philadelphia Fire vehicle strikes pedestrian in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia Fire Department vehicle struck a pedestrian in Center City.

It happened at 21st and Market streets shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Action News is told the fire vehicle was en route to a call when the driver swerved to avoid colliding with another vehicle.

The Philadelphia Fire Department SUV ran up on the sidewalk and struck a pedestrian.



The woman in her 50s was trapped underneath.

Rescuers were able to free her and took her from the scene to Hahnemann University Hospital.

A man in his 40s and another man in his 50s were also injured and taken to Jefferson University Hospital in stable condition.

No further information has been released.
