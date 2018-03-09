TRAFFIC

Philly mayor earmarks millions for repairing potholes

EMBED </>More Videos

Philly mayor earmarks millions for repairing potholes. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on March 9, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The weather this year has been a recipe for potholes, and if it seems there are more potholes this year, you're right, there are.

The city says it expects to fill 44,000 potholes this year, a 20 percent increase over last year.

They jolt and jar drivers. Potholes! They are seemingly everywhere this time of year.

Kim Fabian of North Philadelphia says, "They are a mess, tearing our cars up, the whole neighborhood.

"People are scared to come down here. They don't want to come down this block because of all the potholes out here. They mess up your tires and stuff," added Karen Roberson of North Philadelphia.

Roberson lives along the 5800 block of Marvine. She is tired of potholes like this.

She's been complaining to the city and Friday they were out repairing the potholes on her block. But she wants more done.

Roberson says, "We need this block resurfaced, smoothed over like they do the rest of the blocks around here."

The city is listening. Mayor Jim Kenney committed $178 million to repave city roads over the next five years.

In year five, the city hopes to repave 131 miles. This year roughly 75 miles of road is expected to be repaved.

Dep. Streets Commissioner Richard Montanez said, "We will continue to increase our miles as we get more crews in. We have two crews in that will start the paving season, and our goal is to add a 3rd crew to get to that 131 miles.

Triple-A says 2018 is going to be a record year for potholes.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newstravelpotholes
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
SUV crashes into home in Burlington County; driver tested for DUI
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
Truck hits downed tree on Pa. Turnpike, 6 more crashes follow
Toddlers survive alone for days after car wreck kills mother
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
More Traffic
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News