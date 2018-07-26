TRAFFIC

PPA expanding meterUP parking app citywide

EMBED </>More Videos

Parking authority expands meterUP. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 26, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Parking Authority is starting to expand its pay by phone parking app meterUP.

In the upcoming months, drivers will be able to use the app on all metered street parking across the city.

The PPA is going to start putting up signs Thursday, and say it should be citywide in the next three months.

MeterUP allows drivers to pay for parking with a smartphone and then add more time remotely.



"In order to avoid a ticket, app users are highly encouraged to ensure their license plate numbers are correctly entered into their app profiles while referencing the correct meterUP zone numbers when making mobile payments," the PPA said.

ONLINE: meterUP.org
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newstrafficparkingapp
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
2 dead, 2 injured in Camden County crash
SUV crashes on I-495 South in New Castle
Van falls onto SEPTA tracks after crash in SW Philadelphia
Truck crashes on westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike
More Traffic
Top Stories
N.J. radio hosts facing heat over comments called 'hate speech'
Suspect in string of sex assaults, robberies surrenders to police
Pa. woman impaled by beach umbrella thanks rescuers
2 dead, 2 injured in Camden County crash
Group of girls help rescue woman from Philadelphia creek
Woman shot while sitting on porch in SW Philadelphia
Power surge causes damage in several Langhorne homes
Center City road closed due to main break won't open for months
Show More
Mom out 300 ounces of breast milk after USPS destroyed it
AccuWeather: Still Humid, Less Rain Today
Hersheypark closed Thursday as flooding woes continue
Walt Disney Company to eliminate plastic straws and more by 2019
Eagles take the field for 1st time at training camp
More News