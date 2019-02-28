EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5160866" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Multi-vehicle crashes shut down Route 309. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on February 28, 2019.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5160828" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Multi-vehicle crash on Route 309. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on February 28, 2019.

Route 309 has reopened following multiple crashes in both directions involving at least 20 vehicles.It began around 5 a.m. Thursday in Ambler, Montgomery County.A multi-vehicle crash occurred in the northbound lanes, and then, a short time later, another accident happened in the southbound lanes.There were reports of one person being ejected. Officials say all injuries suffered in the crashes were minor.Icy road conditions likely played a factor."There are multiple accidents in both directions in the area of Susquehanna Road. This was due to a flash freeze overnight," Cheltenham Township Emergency Management posted on its Facebook page.A third accident was reported north of the scene near the Bethlehem Pike merge.-----