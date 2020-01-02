Traffic

SEPTA train strikes vehicle in Wyncote, Montgomery County

WYNCOTE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A SEPTA train smashed into a vehicle in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County Thursday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. in the area of 25 South Avenue near the Jenkintown-Wyncote Station.

The Warminster Line Regional Rail train had approximately 90 passengers on board at the time of the crash.



Chopper 6 over the scene showed an SUV with severe damage; it was away from the tracks where it was stopped near a parked vehicle.

There is no word on injuries.

SEPTA says Warminster inbound train #425 was canceled and the Doylestown inbound train #523 was operating with delays of up to 20 minutes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcheltenham townshipseptatrain accidenttrain crash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID 3 killed in New Year's Day shootings in Philadelphia
Marchers accused of wearing blackface during Mummers Parade
One year after tragedy, South Philly String Band takes top honor
Baby born without skin celebrates his 1st birthday
Plastic bag ban at Camden County facilities in effect
Armed robbers attack owner, tie up family at Delco salon: Police
Marriage proposal fireworks cause panic, theater evacuation
Show More
Families asking for support during 82nd Airborne Division deployment
Julian Castro drops out of 2020 presidential race
1 injured in hit-and-run crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Police sergeant, driver injured in Broad Street crash
AccuWeather: Sun To Rain
More TOP STORIES News