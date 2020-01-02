SEPTA train strikes vehicle in Wyncote, Montgomery County

A train collides with a car in Wyncote @6abc pic.twitter.com/WDZFujJs0c — Dan Sheridan (@PhotogDan6abc) January 2, 2020

WYNCOTE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A SEPTA train smashed into a vehicle in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County Thursday morning.It happened around 10 a.m. in the area of 25 South Avenue near the Jenkintown-Wyncote Station.The Warminster Line Regional Rail train had approximately 90 passengers on board at the time of the crash.Chopper 6 over the scene showed an SUV with severe damage; it was away from the tracks where it was stopped near a parked vehicle.There is no word on injuries.SEPTA says Warminster inbound train #425 was canceled and the Doylestown inbound train #523 was operating with delays of up to 20 minutes.