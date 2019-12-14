vine street expressway

Tractor trailer crash causes fuel spill on the Vine Street Expressway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A tractor trailer leaked fuel onto the Vine Street Expressway after a crash early Saturday morning.

Police said the driver lost control and crashed at the exit ramp for 30th Street Station.

The 49 year old was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with a head injury.

Pennsylvania State Police and the Philadelphia Fire Department are on the scene.

One lane of traffic is curently getting by the scene of the crash.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
