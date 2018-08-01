TRAFFIC

Truck carrying bottled water overturns in Burlington Co.

Truck carrying water bottles overturns in N.J. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on August 1, 2018.

SHAMONG TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A truck carrying bottled water overturned on Route 206 in Shamong Township, Burlington County Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred just before 8:30 a.m. near the Atsion Lake Center. The driver was able to make it out of the cab with only minor injuries.

Chopper 6 was over the scene around 11:20 a.m. where the truck could still be seen on its side. The truck spilled its load of bottled water onto the roadway.

Crews have been working to clear the scene.

There is no word at this time what caused the driver to lose control and flip the truck on its side.

The crash caused the closure of Route 206 in both directions.

