Truck hits overpass, spills load on Atlantic City Expressway

EGG HARBOR TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --All eastbound lanes of the Atlantic City Expressway are shut down following a crash.
Officials say a truck struck the Fire Road overpass east of Exit 7 for the Garden State Parkway.
The truck apparently lost a load of cinder blocks. Chopper 6 was overhead to find debris on the roadway and a damaged truck at the scene.
Another vehicle was also involved, but it was not clear if that vehicle was hit by the truck or the debris.
No injuries have been reported.
