Truck hits overpass, spills load on Atlantic City Expressway

All eastbound lanes of the Atlantic City Expressway are shut down following a crash.Officials say a truck struck the Fire Road overpass east of Exit 7 for the Garden State Parkway.The truck apparently lost a load of cinder blocks. Chopper 6 was overhead to find debris on the roadway and a damaged truck at the scene.Another vehicle was also involved, but it was not clear if that vehicle was hit by the truck or the debris.No injuries have been reported.