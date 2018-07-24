TRAFFIC

Van falls onto SEPTA tracks after crash in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A van involved in a crash went off the roadway and landed onto SEPTA tracks in Southwest Philadelphia.



It happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday at 49th Street and Kingsessing Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia near the 49th Street Station.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed one vehicle with front-end damage near a traffic light. A short distance away, a van could be seen down an embankment, landing on SEPTA tracks and near wires.

Police and other emergency personnel were on the scene. SEPTA says crews will use a crane to remove the van from the tracks.

Outbound service on the Media/Elwyn Regional Rail line was suspended for nearly three hours.

No injuries have been reported.

