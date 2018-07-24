Crews will need a crane to lift this van off the tracks after an auto accident. Outbound service remains suspended as a result of the accident. Inbound trains are operating with delays of up to 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/YvAfiFioyI — SEPTA (@SEPTA_ELW) July 24, 2018

A van involved in a crash went off the roadway and landed onto SEPTA tracks in Southwest Philadelphia.It happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday at 49th Street and Kingsessing Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia near the 49th Street Station.Chopper 6 over the scene showed one vehicle with front-end damage near a traffic light. A short distance away, a van could be seen down an embankment, landing on SEPTA tracks and near wires.Police and other emergency personnel were on the scene. SEPTA says crews will use a crane to remove the van from the tracks.Outbound service on the Media/Elwyn Regional Rail line was suspended for nearly three hours.No injuries have been reported.------