Crews rescued a person from a vehicle that became trapped under a tractor trailer in Upper Chichester, Delaware County.It happened around 8 a.m. Monday on Route 322 (Conchester Highway) and Route 452 (Market Street).Chopper 6 over the scene showed the vehicle already removed from under the truck.Crews placed the injured person on a stretcher and into an ambulance.No other injuries have been reported.There is no word on what led to the collision.------