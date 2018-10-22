TRAFFIC

Vehicle mangled in crash with tractor-trailer on Route 322 in Upper Chichester

Chopper 6 Video: Crews rescue person after collision in Upper Chichester, Pa. on October 22, 2018.

UPPER CHICHESTER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Crews rescued a person from a vehicle that became trapped under a tractor trailer in Upper Chichester, Delaware County.

It happened around 8 a.m. Monday on Route 322 (Conchester Highway) and Route 452 (Market Street).

Chopper 6 over the scene showed the vehicle already removed from under the truck.

Crews placed the injured person on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

No other injuries have been reported.

There is no word on what led to the collision.

