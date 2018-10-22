UPPER CHICHESTER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --Crews rescued a person from a vehicle that became trapped under a tractor trailer in Upper Chichester, Delaware County.
It happened around 8 a.m. Monday on Route 322 (Conchester Highway) and Route 452 (Market Street).
Chopper 6 over the scene showed the vehicle already removed from under the truck.
Crews placed the injured person on a stretcher and into an ambulance.
No other injuries have been reported.
There is no word on what led to the collision.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps