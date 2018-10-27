U.S. & WORLD

Video shows Texas school bus swept away in flood waters

EMBED </>More Videos

Video shows Texas school bus swept away in flood waters. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on October 27, 2018.

Dashcam video shows the moments a school bus driver drove right into a flooded intersection and was then swept away.

Video shows the front of the bus tip into the choppy water and float across the road.

Emergency crews were able to rescue the driver and a 12-year-old student inside.

The driver had ignored a warning of the flooded street ahead.

Police have charged the driver with child endangerment.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficu.s. & worldschool busflooding
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Hershey products to increase in price in 2019
Uber Eats plans to begin delivering food by drones
The role technology played in bomb suspect's arrest
Cesar Sayoc, pipe bomb suspect, has record including bomb threat
More u.s. & world
TRAFFIC
Runaway spool of cable sideswipes driver on Houston highway
Driver rescued after crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Bicyclist struck by car in Center City
Police chase involving stolen car ends in Juniata
More Traffic
Top Stories
3rd grader dies suddenly at Philadelphia school
The role technology played in bomb suspect's arrest
8th child dies in viral outbreak at New Jersey rehabilitation center
AccuWeather: Rainy And Windy
Police search for woman allegedly responsible for multiple armed robberies in University City
Suspect sought in double shooting in West Kensington
Residents prepare for nor'easter along the shore points
Florida man taken into custody in suspicious packages case
Show More
Happy 100th Birthday Ben Franklin Parkway
Search for loose pants bandit in Northeast Philadelphia
Bleary-eyed Eagles go from plane to practice field
With Eagles in London, fans ready for a morning party in Philly
2 roads with the same name mean confusion in Montco
More News