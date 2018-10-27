Video shows Texas school bus swept away in flood waters

Dashcam video shows the moments a school bus driver drove right into a flooded intersection and was then swept away.
Video shows the front of the bus tip into the choppy water and float across the road.
Emergency crews were able to rescue the driver and a 12-year-old student inside.
The driver had ignored a warning of the flooded street ahead.
Police have charged the driver with child endangerment.
