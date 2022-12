Woman seriously injured after being hit by train in Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A train hit a woman in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Thursday on the 3900 block of Aramingo Avenue near Wheatsheaf Lane.

Authorities say the victim was found near the CSX tracks behind the Wawa parking lot.

Rescue crews had to squeeze through a fence to reach the victim who was down a steep hill.

The woman suffered head and leg injuries.

She was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.