Killing of local trans activist under investigation in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The local LGBTQ community is mourning the loss of a local trans activist.

Mar'Quis Jackson, who is known as MJ, was killed last Wednesday.

Police say his body was found in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia.

Jackson's killing remains an active investigation by police.

His death comes after a transgender woman was shot and killed in Germantown on Thanksgiving morning.

Their deaths mark at least 35 killings of trans people in the U.S. this year.

In a statement, the City of Philadelphia's Office of LGBT Affairs says it is "committed to ensuring that acts of discrimination, bigotry, and hatred are never tolerated in the city of Philadelphia."

The office goes on to say that it is grieving and remains "dedicated to achieving justice, equity, and long-lasting change for the Trans and Non-Binary residents."