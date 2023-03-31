Transgender Day of Visibility in Philadelphia

It's what Transgender Day of Visibility is all about, and it's the reason that City Hall continued its annual tradition of raising the transgender flag on the steps of City Hall for all to see.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Even as attacks against transgender people continue to rise, members of that community say they won't hide. In fact, they're doing the opposite Friday: Transgender Day of Visibility.

One city leader who is part of the transgender community has made it her mission to be visible.

"Even my friends at home, they're like, 'How did you end up in government?'" said Celena Morrison with a smile as she walked through City Hall.

Her friends' surprise comes from the fact that Morrison never set out to make history. But by walking into her office in City Hall, she did just that.

"I am the first openly trans person to lead a government office here in the city," said Morrison who is executive director of Philadelphia's Office of LGBT Affairs.

She plays a high-profile role at City Hall running the office.

"We advocate for LGBTQ+ issues in all areas of city government," Morrison said.

She is the representation of what she never saw growing up.

"A positive representation of trans folks doing positive things," Morrison said.

It's what Transgender Day of Visibility is all about, and it's the reason that City Hall continued its annual tradition of raising the transgender flag on the steps of City Hall for all to see.

On Friday morning, as local LGBTQ+ leaders raised the flag, they also raised awareness.

"Freedom shouldn't be treated as a privilege but a right," said Blacq 5683 Executive Director Trinitee Wilson while speaking to the crowd.

According to Census Data, there are roughly 70,000 transgender adults living in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington Metro Area. That's about 1.4% of the population, and it's more than double the estimated national percentage of 0.6% of transgender adults in the American population.

"Philadelphia has been one of the most progressive cities when it comes to LGBTQ+ issues," said Morrison.

But in other places, it's a different story.

"We see such an onslaught of anti-trans legislation," Morrison said.

It's the reason Morrison continues her work, not just to make history, but to make a difference.

"The change that our work is making," she said, "that's what fuels me and keeps me going."