Suspect in attack on transgender woman and shooting now in Philadelphia police custody

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect accused of pistol-whipping a transgender woman and shooting two others is now in the custody of Philadelphia police.

The attack happened nearly a year ago on the 300 block of Westmoreland Street in Kensington.

Investigators say 22-year-old Joel Martinez attacked the three victims outside of an after-hours club in June 2022.

Just four days after the attack, police got an arrest warrant for the suspect but they say he ran, and it's taken nearly a year to get him back to Philadelphia.

According to police, a fight broke out and Martinez opened fire, hitting two people.

They say Martinez then pistol-whipped a transgender woman after yelling a homophobic slur.

"It's yet one more piece of violence that has happened toward members of the LGBTQIA community, particularly black trans women, who have generally been targeted," said Kelly Burkhardt, the LGBTQ Liaison for the D.A.'s office.

Martinez fled, but was arrested in New Jersey in December.

He was extradited just this week and is facing several charges, including three counts of aggravated assault.

At the news conference Thursday, activists say they will not tolerate attacks on the LGBTQ+ community.

"We are not going back into the closet. If you think for a minute that we are going to allow us to do that. You are wrong. We are here, we are visible. Those days of hiding are over and they will never come back again," said Black Lives Matter activist Assa Kalif.

Police say this crime doesn't meet the criteria for a hate crime.

During the crime last June, he was out on probation for manslaughter.