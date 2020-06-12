Body found near Schuylkill River in Southwest Philadelphia was transgender woman

Philadelphia police are investigating after a body was found on the banks of the Schuylkill River on Monday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The body of a transgender woman was found on the banks of the Schuylkill River in Southwest Philadelphia earlier this week, Action News has learned.

The discover was made just before 7 p.m. Monday.

Action News was on the scene as police investigated along the 3500 block of Schuylkill Avenue in the Bartram's Gardens area.

Police said the body was found face down, suffering from stab wounds, and had both legs severed.

"What's unusual is that both of the victim's legs were cut off at the upper thighs. The body also seems to have some trauma to the head and face," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police have not officially identified the body.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (215) 686-TIPS.

(Note: The body was originally identified as that of a man shortly after the discovery. We've updated this article after learning more about the person's identity.)
