70-year-old man rescued from trash chute in Spring Garden

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 70-year-old man was rescued from a trash chute early Monday.

It happened around 3 a.m. Monday morning on the unit block of Franklin Town Boulevard in Spring Garden.

Police said the victim fell 14 feet and was trapped for approximately 35 minutes.

Rescue crews had to extricate the man from the chute.

Officials said he suffered some bumps and bruises and also injured his knee.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition
