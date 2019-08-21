Travel

Boeing hiring because of grounded 737 aircraft

Boeing officials say they plan to hire hundreds of employees to get their fleet of 737 Max Jets back in the air by October.

The temporary, extra staff with being placed at airports in Washington State where many of the jetliners have been stored.

In March, officials grounded the 737's across the entire world following two deadly crashes, within months of each other.

A plane system glitch and a lack of training for pilots has been linked to the crashes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelair travelboeingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police Commissioner Ross resigns; named in federal civil lawsuit
Priest accused of stealing nearly $100K from Downingtown parish
Child's body recovered from pool at Folcroft Swim Club
Police have located Mom, 2 kids reported missing from Gloucester Twp.
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2019 cast revealed
Student stops attempted kidnapping at Kentucky school
Part of baby's finger severed during day care incident: Lawsuit
Show More
Marine charged with 21 felonies for Ind. teen kidnapping
Girl's senior pictures honor fallen soldier father
AccuWeather: Spotty storms this afternoon, Heat Advisory ends this evening
Who is Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter?
Police: Argument over social media leads to deadly double stabbing
More TOP STORIES News