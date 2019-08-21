Boeing officials say they plan to hire hundreds of employees to get their fleet of 737 Max Jets back in the air by October.
The temporary, extra staff with being placed at airports in Washington State where many of the jetliners have been stored.
In March, officials grounded the 737's across the entire world following two deadly crashes, within months of each other.
A plane system glitch and a lack of training for pilots has been linked to the crashes.
Boeing hiring because of grounded 737 aircraft
