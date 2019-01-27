TRAVEL

Carnival Cruises to add roller coaster to cruise ship

EMBED </>More Videos

Carnival Cruises to add roller coaster to cruise ship. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on January 27, 2019.

There are plenty of things to do on a cruise ship, and now thrill seekers have even more to look forward to.

Carnival Cruise Ships has revealed that it's adding a roller coaster.

It's newest ship, "Mardi Gras," will have a coaster for those on the cruise to ride.

It will be the first ever to have a coaster.

The at-sea roller coaster will reach speeds up to 40 miles per hour above the ocean.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelcruise shiproller coaster
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Iconic 30th Street Station flip board removed
Atlantic City rail line suspension extended to April
Iconic 30th Street Station flip board heading to museum
Travel groups praise deal on shutdown after flight delays
More Travel
Top Stories
Iconic 30th Street Station flip board removed
Students participate in chess marathon in University City
Man suspected of killing 5 in Louisiana arrested in Virginia
Woman shot while sitting in SUV in Southwest Philadelphia
Man hospitalized after being shot while leaving work in South Philadelphia
Man dies after crashing into utility pole, concrete wall in East Falls
20 dead as bombs target Sunday Mass in Philippine cathedral
Pope challenged on sex abuse as young people take stage in Panama
Show More
Car flips over on Roosevelt Boulevard; man critically injured
Local workers hopeful as government slowly reopens
Case of man killed in broad daylight remains unsolved
Hard Rock casino testing sports betting in New Jersey
Sunoco says area around Chester County sinkhole is secure
More News