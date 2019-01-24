30TH STREET STATION

Iconic 30th Street Station split-flap board to be removed over weekend

The historic schedule board, with its distinctive whirring, clacking sound, was installed in the 1970s as reported during Action News at 11 on January 24, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Action News has learned that the iconic "split flap" signboard at 30th Street Station will be removed from the train station this weekend.

The historic schedule board, with its distinctive whirring, clacking sound, was installed in the 1970s to replace a chalkboard, but now even it has become a relic.

Amtrak and Congressman Brendan Boyle say they will replace the sign with a high-tech display that can sync with the boarding gates and is compliant with disabilities laws.

The old schedule board will be moved to the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania in Lancaster County until it can be reincorporated into 30th Street Station someday.

Related Topics:
travelphilly news30th street stationamtrak
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
30TH STREET STATION
