Act of kindness toward fellow 'girl dad' at 30th Street Station shared in viral video

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's a story of kindness that's going viral and it all unfolded at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. It involves two "girl dads" and a simple, but powerful, bonding moment, and it's touching hearts across the globe.

It starts with a daddy-daughter trip to Philadelphia. Licensed therapist Kier Gaines from Washington D.C. brought his 6-year-old daughter Emery to the city for a fun-filled weekend getaway.

The video of them enjoying museum visits, dinners and room service went viral.

"She loved Philly," Gaines said. "That was the first time we took a solo trip."

On their way home, Emery had to use the restroom at 30th Street Station. Kier didn't want to send her into the women's room alone and he says the men's bathroom was a mess.

That's when a fellow dad stepped in to help.

"One of the porters that saw me was like, 'Do you want me to clean it for you?'" Gaines explains in a subsequent video, that also went viral. "He said, 'I have a daughter who is five, so I know how hard it is to find a bathroom that's comfortable and safe.'"

"It was an emotional moment," Gaines says. "I didn't think I'd be emotional in a men's restroom in a train station. It was so touching, that act of generosity. Also, we're at a point where we need to see goodness in the world."

So, Gaines put that Philadelphia porter's kindness on display. His name is Jorsh Delfish, and he says it just felt good to help out a fellow dad.

"I was like, 'Man, I'm going to do something nice,'" Delfish says. "So I cleaned it up, tidied it up. It kind of uplifted my spirit that day to do good deeds for people, just to make them happy and smile."

To express his gratitude, Gaines set up a GoFundMe to help Delfish recover from a family tragedy.

"He almost made me cry when I saw that," Delfish says. "I appreciate everything."

He says Gaines convinced him to accept the generosity.

"I learned something a long time ago," Gaines says. "When people want to help you, let them."

So far, that GoFundMe for Delfish is approaching $15,000. It's a beautiful reminder of the power of kindness.