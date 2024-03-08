3 arrested after police chase ends with crash outside Philadelphia's 30th Street Station

The chase started after the victim told police the girl he just met set up the carjacking.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police went on a wild ride early Friday morning, chasing three carjacking suspects to 30th Street Station.

It all started before 1:30 a.m. when a man says a girl he met set him up to get carjacked. It all went down at a gas station on the 5000 block of Wissahickon Avenue.

The man tells police he was pumping gas into his black 2014 Dodge Charger. The girl he met was sitting in his passenger seat. He says she called out to someone. And soon after, he came face-to-face with two armed men.

Police say he took his car and drove it down Market Street with the woman still inside.

But the man's phone was still in his car. He was able to run inside the store and call police. Officers were on the move quickly, pinging the man's phone until they lost the signal.

Police dispatch audio captured the search: "The vehicle was last seen on I-76 towards Greenland Drive, the phone has been turned off."

Officers spotted the carjacked Dodge Charger east on Market Street and Schuylkill Avenue. The driver lost control right outside 30th Street Station.

That's when the two men and woman ran out of the car to 30th Street Station. Officers tracked the trio down and arrested them. Officers also recovered two firearms.

The suspects have not been identified.

