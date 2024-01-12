Amtrak issues disrupt rail travel between Philly, New York; NJ Transit and SEPTA also impacted

John DelGiorno reports communication issues with GPS are causing suspensions in our area for NJ Transit and Amtrak.

John DelGiorno reports communication issues with GPS are causing suspensions in our area for NJ Transit and Amtrak.

John DelGiorno reports communication issues with GPS are causing suspensions in our area for NJ Transit and Amtrak.

John DelGiorno reports communication issues with GPS are causing suspensions in our area for NJ Transit and Amtrak.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A GPS server issue is impacting both Amtrak and New Jersey Transit service between Philadelphia and New York Penn Station on Friday morning.

Amtrak said just before 9:30 a.m. that all trains operating between the two cities are holding until further notice. Major delays are being reported for passengers.

For Amtrak traveling assistance, passengers should call or text 1-800-USA-RAIL. You can also check the latest Amtrak service alerts here.

Meanwhile, all New Jersey Transit service on the Northeast Corridor, Raritan Valley Line and North Jersey Coast Line is suspended due to Amtrak signal issues.

Passengers are used to check the latest NJ Transit service alerts for updated information.

SEPTA service on the Trenton Line is also suspended due to Amtrak communications issues. Alternative service suggestions are available using the SEPTA Trip Planner.

Riders can view the latest SEPTA alerts here.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.