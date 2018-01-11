TRAVEL

London-bound plane diverted to Philadelphia due to medical incident

An American Airlines aircraft is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
An American Airlines flight from Charlotte, North Carolina bound for London had to be diverted to Philadelphia International Airport Thursday.

The flight landed in Philadelphia at 5:37 a.m.

A spokesperson for American Airlines released the following statement:

"American Airlines flight 732 from Charlotte Douglas (CLT) to London Heathrow (LHR) diverted to Philadelphia (PHL) due to a disruptive passenger. Law enforcement met flight 732 on arrival at Philadelphia."

A source with the FBI tells Action News that they did respond to the scene, and described the incident as a medical issue.

So far, the passenger's identity has not been released.

----------

Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
travelphiladelphia newsflight divertedamerican airlinesSouthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Crews begin repairing streets in Spring Garden
Philadelphia bound flight makes emergency landing due to odor
Miracle in Mexico: All survive crash of Mexican jetliner
More Travel
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News