New Jersey, New York add Delaware to 14-day quarantine list due to spread of COVID-19

Governors Phil Murphy and Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday anyone traveling from Delaware is advised to quarantine for a 14-day period when arriving to New Jersey or New York.
The travel advisory applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.
As of Tuesday, there are currently 19 states on New Jersey's quarantine list: Alabama; Arkansas; Arizona; California; Delaware, Florida; Georgia; Iowa; Idaho; Kansas; Louisiana; Oklahoma, Mississippi; North Carolina; Nevada; South Carolina; Tennessee; Texas; and Utah.
UPDATE: If you're traveling to New Jersey from the following states, you should self-quarantine for 14 days: AL, AR, AZ, CA, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, KS, LA, MS, NC, OK, NV, SC, TN, TX, UT— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 7, 2020
"Several outbreaks across New Jersey are directly tied to travel from COVID-19 hotspots nationwide," said Governor Murphy in a statement. "In order to responsibly continue down our road back to restart and recovery, we must remain vigilant in our collective effort to beat the virus and reduce the rate of transmission. I urge those arriving from one of these nineteen states to self-quarantine and get a COVID-19 test to prevent additional flareups across the state and ensure the health and safety of their fellow New Jerseyans."
Last month, Delaware Governor John Carney delayed Phase 3 of the reopening plan. He said many people have not been following "basic public health precautions. We've heard and seen concerns especially in our beach communities, in restaurants, in gyms, and at sporting events."
Carney has ordered all bars in Lewes, Rehoboth and Dewey beaches to be closed indefinitely to contain an increase of cases in the area.
"We've closed down the bars because we have had a little bit of an outbreak there in the young adult demographic at the beach areas. So we're asking people to be careful, to wear masks, to social distance on the beach, but to have fun. Enjoy the outdoors in particular but no large gatherings, but enjoy a BBQ with your family," Carney told 'Good Morning America' last Friday.
On Monday, Carney formally extended Delaware's State of Emergency.
New Jersey officials said travelers and those residents who are returning from impacted states, like Delaware, should self-quarantine at their home, hotel, or other temporary lodging.
Individuals should leave the place of self-quarantine only to seek medical care/treatment or to obtain food and other essential items.
Travelers and residents returning from impacted states typically will not need to check-in with public health officials, unless otherwise they are involved in contract tracing efforts or required to do so by their employer or any other federal, state or local law or order.
The quarantine rules apply to anyone who travels by train, bus, car, plane and any other method of transportation, officials said. The self-quarantine is voluntary, but compliance is expected.
According to officials, the advisory does not apply to any individual passing through designated states for a limited duration through the course of travel. Examples include: stopping at rest stops for vehicles, buses, and/or trains; or layovers for air travel, bus travel, or train travel.
Individuals who are traveling to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut from impacted states for business are exempt.
Last week, Governor Tom Wolf announced a similar 14-day quarantine for those traveling to Pennsylvania from the following 15 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah.
Days earlier, Mayor Jim Kenney issued a travel advisory for Philadelphia for anyone traveling from those same 15 states.
Unlike its neighboring states of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Delaware does not have a travel advisory.
Carney told 'Good Morning America' that visitors are still welcome as long as they follow state and local guidelines.
Because of the high number of cases in the United States, the European Union has temporarily banned American tourists. The ban also includes those traveling from Brazil and Russia.
The E.U. issued a statement saying, in part, "Restrictions should remain in place for countries whose situation is worse than in the E.U."