TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Transit customers are now seeing a number of changes, which include additional bus trips on some daily routes, a requirement for all employees and riders to wear face coverings, and a new option to board buses though the rear door.
Company officials said they're continuing to work to be sure commuters are still able to get around, especially essential workers.
"Beginning (Monday) in New Jersey, we put in an additional 2,460 bus trips on all bus lines for weekday service throughout the state," said New Jersey spokesperson Lisa Torbic.
Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
The additional trips were announced after Governor Phil Murphy's recent executive order, which requires all New Jersey Transit buses, trains and light rail vehicles to not go beyond 50 percent of the allotted capacity.
"When they were running on a two-hour schedule, the buses were super-packed to the point that they couldn't even pick up certain spots because they were so packed," said a rider from North Camden. "The fact that they're running more frequently is going to help."
Another change happening right now is that face coverings are required for all NJ Transit employees and riders on every vehicle.
Officials say riders who do not follow the new guidelines may possibly be denied access to buses, trains, and light rail.
Transit officials also say it's best to check their website NJTransit.com as their efforts are constantly evolving to stay in line with federal and state health recommendations.
NJ Transit adding thousands of bus trips to daily schedule
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News