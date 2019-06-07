NJ Transit suspends River LINE for emergency mechanical inspections

NJ Transit announced the suspension of the entire River LINE late Thursday night.The transit agency said during routine inspections, it was discovered that some of the wheels on the train cars did not meet safety standards.Inspectors discovered a defect in a single batch of wheels delivered by the manufacturer.Due to the suspension of the line, express shuttle buses will operate at the line's four largest stations.River LINE fares still apply to shuttle bus service.NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett said, "I want to assure our customers that we are working closely with our partners at Bombardier to restore service as quickly as possible."NJ Transit provided the below information on alternative service for all stations in a news release:Express bus service between Trenton, Florence, Beverly/Edgewater Park, & Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden will operate in both directions with the frequency shown below (approximate):Every 15 minutes between 5:45am - 8:30amEvery 30 minutes between 8:30am - 4:00pmEvery 15 minutes between 4:00pm - 7:00pmEvery 30 minutes between 7:00pm - 9:30 pmFor other stations:Trenton Transit Center: Express shuttle service at "East" bus stop on S.Clinton Avenue at Raoul Wallenberg AvenueHamilton Avenue: Bus No. 409 on South Broad Street at Hamilton Avenue bus stopsCass Street: Bus No. 409 on South Broad Street at Hudson Street bus stopsBordentown: Bus No. 409 on Farnsworth Avenue at Park StreetRoebling: Bus No. 409 on Hornberger Avenue at Norman Avenue (to Trenton) and at Albany Avenue (To Camden)Florence: Express shuttle service inside Florence Station parking lotBurlington Towne Center: Bus Nos. 409 & 413 on Broad Street/High StreetBurlington South: Service suspended; no alternative bus serviceBeverly/Edgewater Park: Express shuttle service inside Beverly/Edgewater Park parking lotDelanco: Service suspended; no alternative bus serviceRiverside: Bus No. 419 on Franklin Street at Kossuth Street, adjacent to stationCinnaminson: Bus No. 419 on River Road at Union Landing Road bus stopsRiverton: Bus No. 419 on Broad Street at Lippencott Avenue bus stopsPalmyra: Bus No. 419 on Broad Street at Cinnaminson AvenueRoute 73/Pennsauken: Bus No. 419 on River Road at station entrance and across the street from entrancePennsauken Transit Center: Bus Nos. 404, 417, 419 at bus stop inside station36th Street Station: Bus No. 452 (service to/from WRTC) at bus stop inside stationWalter Rand Trans. Center: Express shuttle service on Broadway, adjacent to River Line stationCooper Street: Service suspended; no alternative bus serviceAquarium: Bus Nos. 452, 453 (to/from WRTC) on Federal Street at Delaware AvenueEntertainment Center: Service suspended; no alternative bus service