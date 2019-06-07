NJ Transit suspends River LINE for emergency mechanical inspections

NJ Transit announced the suspension of the entire River LINE late Thursday night.
The transit agency said during routine inspections, it was discovered that some of the wheels on the train cars did not meet safety standards.
Inspectors discovered a defect in a single batch of wheels delivered by the manufacturer.
Due to the suspension of the line, express shuttle buses will operate at the line's four largest stations.
River LINE fares still apply to shuttle bus service.
NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett said, "I want to assure our customers that we are working closely with our partners at Bombardier to restore service as quickly as possible."
NJ Transit provided the below information on alternative service for all stations in a news release:
Express bus service between Trenton, Florence, Beverly/Edgewater Park, & Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden will operate in both directions with the frequency shown below (approximate):
Every 15 minutes between 5:45am - 8:30am
Every 30 minutes between 8:30am - 4:00pm
Every 15 minutes between 4:00pm - 7:00pm
Every 30 minutes between 7:00pm - 9:30 pm
For other stations:
Trenton Transit Center: Express shuttle service at "East" bus stop on S.Clinton Avenue at Raoul Wallenberg Avenue
Hamilton Avenue: Bus No. 409 on South Broad Street at Hamilton Avenue bus stops
Cass Street: Bus No. 409 on South Broad Street at Hudson Street bus stops
Bordentown: Bus No. 409 on Farnsworth Avenue at Park Street
Roebling: Bus No. 409 on Hornberger Avenue at Norman Avenue (to Trenton) and at Albany Avenue (To Camden)
Florence: Express shuttle service inside Florence Station parking lot
Burlington Towne Center: Bus Nos. 409 & 413 on Broad Street/High Street
Burlington South: Service suspended; no alternative bus service
Beverly/Edgewater Park: Express shuttle service inside Beverly/Edgewater Park parking lot
Delanco: Service suspended; no alternative bus service
Riverside: Bus No. 419 on Franklin Street at Kossuth Street, adjacent to station
Cinnaminson: Bus No. 419 on River Road at Union Landing Road bus stops
Riverton: Bus No. 419 on Broad Street at Lippencott Avenue bus stops
Palmyra: Bus No. 419 on Broad Street at Cinnaminson Avenue
Route 73/Pennsauken: Bus No. 419 on River Road at station entrance and across the street from entrance
Pennsauken Transit Center: Bus Nos. 404, 417, 419 at bus stop inside station
36th Street Station: Bus No. 452 (service to/from WRTC) at bus stop inside station
Walter Rand Trans. Center: Express shuttle service on Broadway, adjacent to River Line station
Cooper Street: Service suspended; no alternative bus service
Aquarium: Bus Nos. 452, 453 (to/from WRTC) on Federal Street at Delaware Avenue
Entertainment Center: Service suspended; no alternative bus service
NJ Transit suspends River LINE for emergency mechanical inspections
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News