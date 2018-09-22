Philadelphia International Airport ranked low in passenger satisfaction survey

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --There's not a lot of love for Philadelphia International Airport in a new survey of passenger satisfaction.
The new study from JD Power puts the airport among the worst airports in the country.
The rankings were based on check-in, food, accessibility and baggage claim operations.
Among the large airports, Philadelphia International ranked number 23 out of 25.
New York's LaGuardia Airport came in last.
John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California took the top spot.
