TRAVEL

Real IDs now available in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Pennsylvania is now issuing federal Real ID compliant driver licenses.

The IDs will allow people to board commercial airliners and enter certain secure federal facilities when federal Real ID standards take effect in Pennsylvania in October of 2020.

The Real IDs are optional and aren't necessary to legally drive.

PennDOT says customers can visit any Driver License Center to have their documents verified and imaged, and then they'll receive a REAL ID within 15 business days.

There are three REAL ID Centers in the Philadelphia-area REAL ID Center where customers can have their documents verified and imaged and receive their REAL ID at the time of service

Those locations are:

- King of Prussia, 143 S. Gulph Road
- Norristown, 1700 Markley St.,

- Philadelphia, 2904 South 70th St.

To learn more, CLICK HERE.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelpennsylvania newstransportationdriving
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
New sign in operation at 30th Street Station
Buyer beware before you book your next vacation package
Atlantic City Rail Line to resume service on May 24
New Amtrak sign in place at 30th Street Station
More Travel
Top Stories
Police: Kidnapping suspect arrested in Del., dead body recovered
From a life sentence to a life serving: Philly man's new reality
Eagles, Brandon Graham agree to 3-year deal
What sealed Bryce Harper's record deal with the Phillies
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Woman struck on church steps during Philly pursuit
AccuWeather: Snowy Morning, Damp At Times This Afternoon
March begins with snowy scene around Philly area
Bryce Harper, Phillies agree to $330M, 13-year contract: AP source
Show More
Terminally ill girl receives 75k letters from dogs
Video shows man flashing gun during fight outside school
Mourners gather outside Morrisville apartment where 5 were killed
More News