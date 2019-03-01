Real IDs now available in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Pennsylvania is now issuing federal Real ID compliant driver licenses.
The IDs will allow people to board commercial airliners and enter certain secure federal facilities when federal Real ID standards take effect in Pennsylvania in October of 2020.
The Real IDs are optional and aren't necessary to legally drive.
PennDOT says customers can visit any Driver License Center to have their documents verified and imaged, and then they'll receive a REAL ID within 15 business days.
There are three REAL ID Centers in the Philadelphia-area REAL ID Center where customers can have their documents verified and imaged and receive their REAL ID at the time of service
Those locations are:
- King of Prussia, 143 S. Gulph Road
- Norristown, 1700 Markley St.,
- Philadelphia, 2904 South 70th St.
