FYI Philly

Staycation: Inside the Four Seasons Philadelphia, Rittenhouse Hotel & Sonesta Philadelphia

By Timothy Walton
Looking for a quick getaway? Alicia Vitarelli takes to a few Philadelphia locations that make for a great staycation. The list includes the brand new Four Seasons Philadelphia atop the new Comcast Technology Center. We visit the newly renovated Rittenhouse hotel boasting one of the city's top spas and celebrating their 30th anniversary. And take a look at how the Sonesta Hotel is bringing an artist's touch to your stay along with one of the city's largest outdoor heated pools. Time for check in.

Four Seasons Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram
One North 19th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Rittenhouse Hotel | Facebook | Instagram
210 West Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Sonesta Hotel Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram
1800 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

