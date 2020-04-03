Coronavirus

Troopers in Delaware can stop drivers with out-of-state tags during coronavirus pandemic

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- A modification to Governor Carney's State of Emergency Declaration now gives troopers in Delaware the authority to pull over out-of-state drivers.

Delaware State Police say Carney's order "authorizes any Delaware law enforcement officer to stop a vehicle driving within the state simply because it is displaying out-of-state tags."

This authorization does not apply to vehicles traveling on I-95, I-295, or I-495.

During the stop, troopers may ask limited questions related to the driver's recent travel.



The driver will be advised that if they are coming into Delaware from out-of-state, they are required by law, to self-quarantine for 14 days while in Delaware, or immediately return to their home state, according to news release.

Troopers will be monitoring non-interstate roadways which have been identified as having a large volume of out of state travelers, authorities said.

There are limited exceptions that allow for out-of-state persons and vehicles to enter Delaware without being required to self-quarantine, including:

  • Motorists may pass through Delaware en-route to other states.

  • Motorists may leave their home state (PA, NJ, MD, etc.) to work for a Delaware designated essential business, to care for a family member in Delaware, or for healthcare reasons (pharmacy, going to vet, visiting PCP) in Delaware.

  • Out-of-state employees who work for an essential business in Delaware but who could otherwise do their work from home should remain home.


Out-of-state visitors who fail to self-quarantine could face criminal charges, officials said.
