Travis Scott vows to cover funeral costs of Astroworld Fest victims

"Travis remains in active conversations to respectfully and appropriately connect with the individuals and families of those involved," the mental health service provider said Monday in a press release.
The rapper, who is a Missouri City native, also vowed to partner with the company to provide free one-on-one online sessions with a licensed therapist to those affected by the mass casualty.
Authorities reported eight people died and hundreds of others were injured that night. All eight victims have been publicly identified by family and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.
Harris County has released the names of the 8 AstroWorld victims:— Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) November 8, 2021
Mirza Baig, 27, HOU.
Rodolfo Peña, 23, Laredo
Madison Dubiski, 23, Cypress
Franco Patiño, 21, Illinois
Jacob Jurinke, 20, Illinois
John Hilgert, 14, HOU
Axel Acosta Avila, 21, Washington
Brianna Rodriguez, 16, HOU
BetterHelp is the world's largest therapy service, facilitating over 5,000 video sessions, chats and messages every month, according to the company.
Scott released a statement this past weekend, expressing his condolences to those impacted. He also said he was going to be cooperating with police and Houston city leaders as they investigate what led to the tragedy.
November 6, 2021
For those who wish to seek help, sign up for a session on the BetterHelp website.
Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation will cover one month of therapy for those impacted.
After the first month, anyone who needs to can reach out to the foundation for additional coverage.
Those in immediate need can also get help by calling 844-256-2641.
Roddy Ricch, who opened before Scott at the festival, also announced he's helping the families of the victims. On Instagram, the rapper said he will be donating his earnings from his performance to those families.
