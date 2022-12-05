Philadelphia Phillies, shortstop Trea Turner reach 11-year, $300M deal: ESPN source

Turner spent the past year-plus with the Los Angeles Dodgers after being acquired in a mid-season trade with the Nationals.

PHILADELPHIA -- Shortstop Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on an 11-year, $300 million deal that features a full no-trade clause, a source told ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.

The 29-year-old joins a Phillies team that's coming off a World Series appearance. For Philadelphia, adding Turner not only strengthens its lineup, it also weakens an NL competitor.