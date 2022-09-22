Teen carjacked at gunpoint while buying milk at Devon Square Shopping Center

TREDYFFRIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 17-year-old teenager was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint while shopping in Tredyffrin Township Monday afternoon.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. while the male victim was buying milk from Target at the Devon Square Shopping Center.

"He started his vehicle, went to put it in reverse, two males entered the passenger side of his vehicle. According to the victim, both actors pointed guns at him, demanded his key FOB, his wallet and told him to get out of the vehicle," said Tredyffrin Detective Sergeant Jim Slavin.

Police said one of the suspects then stole the victim's car. The other suspect drove off in a separate Nissan Ultima.

The victim physically wasn't hurt, according to officials, but residents say it's out of character for this area.

Tredyffrin Township police are searching for this vehicle in connection with a carjacking at the Devon Square Shopping Center on September 19, 2022.

"That is definitely really concerning because one of the things I'm always talking about and why I moved to the area is because I feel like it's so safe, especially as a woman," said Brenna Fallows of Wayne.

The victim's car was later found in Philadelphia. Police don't know who did this or why. One resident said she's frustrated she wasn't notified about the crime sooner.

"My daughter drives, my son drives, everybody is here. My neighbor's kids, they work here and all and we really should have been made aware and we want this to stop," said Tina Reddy of Wayne.

Tredyffrin officials said they haven't had a carjacking since 2019.

Police said there's been an uptick in stolen vehicles in Chester County, with leads that the suspects are coming out of Wilmington, Delaware.

As for this case, investigators don't know where the suspects came from and are still trying to find them.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Tredyffrin Township police.