Tree worker injured when truck tips over in Easttown Township

EASTTOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A tree worker was seriously injured Monday when the truck he was working in tipped over.

It happened in the 200 block of Fairfield Road in Easttown Township, Chester County.

The cherry picker truck fell onto its side as the man was working on a large tree there.

Crews were able to free the victim, who was taken to Paoli Hospital as a trauma patient.

PECO also responded because the bucket became tangled up in live wires.

It's not yet clear what caused the truck to tip.
