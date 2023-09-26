Treetop Adventures brings thrills to new heights at Elmwood Park Zoo

Treetop Adventures at Elmwood Park Zoo are bringing thrills to new heights with obstacles and zip lines through the trees

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Elmwood Park Zoo is helping visitors conquer their fear of heights with Treetop Adventures.

Since 2014, visitors of Elmwood Park Zoo have been able to take to the trees for this thrilling experience.

"It's good to have something outside the city, something that is easy for families to get to" said Manager Ben Brugger.

Visitors are met with obstacles, and a challenging ropes and zip line course.

"It feels like you're not attached to anything, you're just floating through air, and that's what it's supposed to feel like," said Brugger about the zip lines.

During the course, you navigate through the yard in the trees, zip line over animals, and end with a 30-foot simulated free fall.

Brugger noticed that many of the customers have a fear of heights; but, with knowledge of the equipment and help from instructors, they can overcome the fear.

"We have them go through this briefing course, we teach them how to use all of the equipment, and so when they're up there, it's not that bad," said Brugger.

For more information on Treetop Adventures, check out their website.