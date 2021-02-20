1 dead in 3-alarm fire in Trenton, New Jersey

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person was killed in a three-alarm fire in Trenton, New Jersey.
The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on the unit block of Elm Street.
Investigators said the fire emanated from the second floor of a two-story rowhome.
It quickly spread to adjoining homes on both sides.
A third alarm was struck just before 2 a.m.
Firefighters said one person was removed from the home and pronounced dead.
No other injuries were reported.
There is no word on a cause of the fire or how many people have been displaced.
