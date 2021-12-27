arson

Fire that killed 2 people in Trenton, New Jersey ruled arson; man charged with murder

The fire engulfed a home where six people were living. Four made it out alive, but two did not.
TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man has been charged with murder after allegedly starting a house fire that killed two people on Christmas Day in Trenton, New Jersey.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office says 28-year-old Ronal Ordonez-Lima set fire to the front porch of a home on the 200 block of Rusling Street on Saturday morning.

The flames quickly engulfed the residence where six people were living.

Four people escaped, but Selvin Lima and Dilman Canpos did not.

Both men were found dead on the second floor.

Ordonez-Lima is now facing a slew of charges, including murder and arson.

Officials have not yet revealed a motive.

