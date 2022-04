Witness describes moment of fatal restaurant shooting

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two men were shot at a gas station in Trenton, New Jersey.It happened just after midnight Thursday at the Fast Track gas station in the 300 block of Mulberry Street.Police say a 26-year-old was shot in the chest. He was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in critical condition.The second victim is listed as stable at Capital Health.No arrests have been made.