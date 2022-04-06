Suspect charged with murder after shooting inside Chinese takeout restaurant in Frankford

Jamel Taylor

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect has been arrested for a fatal shooting inside a Chinese takeout restaurant in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.Jamel Taylor, 30, of the 400 block of West Duncannon Street, is charged with murder.The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Frankford Avenue.Police say that's where a 34-year-old man was shot in the chest and back.According to Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small, the gunman walked up to the victim and fired multiple shots just after he picked up his food."We know at least three shots were fired because we found three spent shell casings in the takeout area," said Small.The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.There was no word on a motive for this shooting.The victim's name has not been released.