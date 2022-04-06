shooting

Suspect charged with murder after shooting inside Chinese takeout restaurant in Frankford

Police say the gunman walked up to the victim and fired multiple shots just after he picked up his food.
EMBED <>More Videos

Man dies after being shot inside takeout restaurant

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect has been arrested for a fatal shooting inside a Chinese takeout restaurant in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

Jamel Taylor, 30, of the 400 block of West Duncannon Street, is charged with murder.

Jamel Taylor



The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Frankford Avenue.

Police say that's where a 34-year-old man was shot in the chest and back.

According to Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small, the gunman walked up to the victim and fired multiple shots just after he picked up his food.

"We know at least three shots were fired because we found three spent shell casings in the takeout area," said Small.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.

There was no word on a motive for this shooting.

The victim's name has not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeshooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Police: At least 5 gunmen involved in Sacramento shooting
61 shots fired on Southwest Philly street, surveillance released
4-year-old dies after being shot by brother inside car at gas station
Police arrest 3rd person following Sacramento mass shooting
TOP STORIES
US targets Putin's daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions
AccuWeather: Morning Rain, Then Round 2 Tomorrow
61 shots fired on Southwest Philly street, surveillance released
No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke
Pa. firefighter goes home after months in Philly hospital
Final goodbyes for beloved elementary school principal
Plea deals set in remaining rape cases against former UDel athlete
Show More
Gas prices lower, but are drivers even noticing?
Tracking origins of super-powered meth as overdoses rise in Pa.
Pa. court blocks Governor Wolf's carbon emissions plan
NASA astronaut reacts to Russian leaders threatening to abandon him
Drug ring operating in Philly area busted; 83 pounds of meth seized
More TOP STORIES News