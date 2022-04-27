bank robbery

Off-duty Trenton, NJ police officer helps thwart bank robbery

"I'm a Trenton Cop, it's what we do! I'm just glad I was there to prevent the robbery," said Officer Ja'Neice Worley.
TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An off-duty Trenton police officer is being hailed as a hero for preventing an armed bank robbery on Monday.

Officer Ja'Neice Worley, a three-year veteran with the Trenton Police Department, was working as a security guard when a robbery suspect walked into Wells Fargo Bank with a gun and demanded money, according to investigators.

That's when authorities say Officer Worley interfered and placed the suspect into custody with the assistance of a customer.

No injuries were reported.

When Officer Worley was congratulated, she said, "I'm a Trenton Cop, it's what we do! I'm just glad I was there to prevent the robbery and I'm glad that no one got hurt."

Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Samir Queen.

