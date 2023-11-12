Stolen vehicle connected to suspects robbing bank customers in Delaware recovered in Philadelphia

Group of suspects target customers outside three Delaware banks

Investigators also said a stolen vehicle connected to the crimes was recovered in Philadelphia after being abandoned on Saturday.

TALLEYVILLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware investigators say a group of suspects that targeted customers outside three banks on Friday may be connected to other robberies in Pennsylvania.

The robberies in New Castle County all happened in broad daylight Friday afternoon.

Troopers were first called to the Wells Fargo Bank on Concord Pike around 12:30 for an attempted robbery. Officials say a 49-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman luckily got away unharmed.

Just a half hour later, police say a victim was robbed in the parking lot of the TD Bank on the 4000 block of Concord Pike in Talleyville.

In this incident, authorities say the suspects got away with stolen property from a 55-year-old woman.

Around 2 p.m., police say the suspects targeted a 63-year-old woman outside the Bank of America on the 2000 block of Limestone Road in Stanton.

Officials say the woman was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Investigators said during these incidents, the suspects were operating a stolen silver Honda Accord with PA plates. That car was recovered in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Detectives are still looking for four to five men in dark clothing and face masks.

Officials did not release any further information on the suspects' connection to Pennsylvania or what areas they may have targeted in other possible robberies.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Delaware State Police.