1 arrested following robberies outside Delaware banks; more suspect sought

TALLEYVILLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police have arrested a suspect they say robbed customers at several banks in New Castle County.

Zamer Williams, 18, of Camden County, New Jersey, was charged earlier this week.

He is accused of two armed robberies and an attempted robbery last Friday.

The crimes all took place in bank parking lots within a 90-minute span.

Police are still searching for several more suspects.

Police say Williams was arrested in New Jersey on November 14. Upon extradition to Delaware, he will be facing a slew of charges, including robbery and possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call state police at 302-365-8471.

