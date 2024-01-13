11-year-old and 16-year-old shot while inside vehicle with family in NJ

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two children were shot while inside a vehicle with their family in Trenton, New Jersey on Friday night.
It happened around 7:54 p.m. on the 100 block of Frazier Street.
Trenton police say an 11-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were in the backseat of their mother's car when they were both shot in the leg.
They were taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the victims were also in the car with their mother, grandmother and two other siblings when a gunman pulled up in another car and opened fire.
No one else inside the car was hit by the gunfire.
Police are searching for a dark-colored van or SUV. The suspect was last seen fleeing on Frazier Street towards Prospect Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Trenton Police Department.