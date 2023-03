Police in Trenton, New Jersey are searching for a gunman who shot four people including a teenager.

15-year-old among four shot in Trenton, NJ

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Trenton, New Jersey are searching for a gunman who shot four people including a teenager.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday outside the Rosilia Food Market on North Stockton Street.

Authorities say four males suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the victims as a 15-year-old, 19-year-old, 20-year-old and 27-year-old.

No arrests have been made.

Further details on the shooting have not been released.