1 dead after stabbing at high school basketball game in Trenton

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person is dead after a stabbing at a basketball game in Mercer County, New Jersey.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the CURE Insurance Arena located on Hamilton Avenue.

The stabbing happened during the Trenton-Notre Dame High School basketball game.

According to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, 22-year-old Khalil Glanton was stabbed multiple times inside the area.

He was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No further information was available on what sparked the stabbing.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406.

