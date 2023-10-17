Trenton, New Jersey's police department under federal civil rights investigation

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The police department for New Jersey's capital city is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The investigation will focus on whether the department engaged in a pattern of discriminatory or unconstitutional policing, and whether there are violations of the Constitution and federal law.

That announcement came from Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil Rights Division and U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger for the District of New Jersey.

Practices under investigation include use of force; stops of pedestrians and motorists; and searches of cars and homes.

"We have reviewed numerous reports that Trenton police officers may have used force inappropriately and conducted stops, searches, and arrests with no good reason in violation of individuals' constitutional rights," Sellinger said.

The investigation began after a review of "publicly available information and other information provided to us," Clarke said.

Investigators will also review how the department handles intake of complaints from members of the community and its training and supervision of officers.

In a statement, federal officials said Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora, Director Steve Wilson of TPD and Director Wes Bridges of the Trenton Law Department have pledged to cooperate with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Justice Department by emailing USANJ.Community.Trenton@usdoj.gov or call 973-645-2801.