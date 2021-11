TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Trenton, New Jersey are looking for the person who shot a man in the head.Investigators say the shooter fired at least six shots around 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Lamberton Street.Officers found the victim in the street.Medics rushed the victim to the hospital where he is listed in extremely critical condition.A motive for the shooting is not yet clear.No arrests have been made at this time.