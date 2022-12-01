What Is Your Heart Risk? Learn About Common Risk Factors From a Cardiothoracic Surgeon

Deon Vigilance, M.D., MBA is a cardiothoracic surgeon, certified in cardiac and thoracic surgery by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery. He received his medical degree from Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine and completed his residency at the Northwell Health Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He then completed his fellowship training at Columbia University's New York Presbyterian Hospital and the University of Maryland Medical Center.

Dr. Vigilance has served as a champion for improved health policy since joining the American Heart Association's Philadelphia Board. He also is a leading voice in the need to address the social determinants of health that will improve the significant health disparities in Philadelphia.

Issues with the heart can be anxiety provoking and greatly affect your quality of life. Dr. Vigilance and the Heart & Vascular team at St. Mary Medical Center aim to educate patients on their disease and find an individualized treatment plan that fits them and their family.