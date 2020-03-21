triple shooting

Police investigate triple shooting after 2 men, teen injured Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police were investigating a triple shooting in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia on Saturday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 4:45 p.m., in the 1800 block of W. Tioga Street.

A 20-year-old man was shot once in the thigh and twice in the knee, a 17-year-old teen was shot four times in the back and once in the arm and another man was shot multiple times in the torso, police said.

The victims were taken to Temple University Hospital where they were listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.
